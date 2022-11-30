Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. 45,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,696. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

