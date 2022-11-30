Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. 18,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

