Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,750 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

SEA Stock Up 3.5 %

SEA Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 38,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $307.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.