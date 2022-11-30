Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

