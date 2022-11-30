Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (TKGSY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.