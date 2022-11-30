Toncoin Price Tops $1.75 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and $15.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00010217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.73756955 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,945,394.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.