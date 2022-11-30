Toncoin Price Tops $1.79 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.12 billion and approximately $14.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,054.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247588 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.73756955 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,945,394.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

