Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.40

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.40 and traded as high as $32.98. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 53,028 shares traded.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

