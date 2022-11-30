Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.40

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.40 and traded as high as $32.98. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 53,028 shares traded.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
