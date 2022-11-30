TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TowneBank by 1,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

