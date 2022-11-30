TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in TPG by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. On average, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

