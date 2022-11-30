TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Saturday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TPXimpact Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at GBX 42.16 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.80. TPXimpact has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.45 million and a PE ratio of 4,030.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £999.75 ($1,196.02). In related news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £999.75 ($1,196.02). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($23,866.49).

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

