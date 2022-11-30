Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 14,181 call options.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,054,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,314,420.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 959,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,232. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 3,732,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

