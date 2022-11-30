Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

