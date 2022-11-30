TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as low as C$12.51. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 382,624 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.30.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

About TransAlta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.