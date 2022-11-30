Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €15.00 ($15.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of TRATF opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

