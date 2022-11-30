TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 73.7% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANNI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

