Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.2 %

TPRKY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travis Perkins Company Profile

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.75) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.