Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHSGet Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,183 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Place in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

