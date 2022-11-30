Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,183 shares traded.
Trinity Place Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Place
About Trinity Place
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
