Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,183 shares traded.

Trinity Place Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Place

About Trinity Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Place in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

