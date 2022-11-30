Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $24.31

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $23.47. Trinseo shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

