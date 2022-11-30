Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 68.66 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.82.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.