Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance
Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 68.66 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.60 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.82.
About Triple Point Social Housing REIT
See Also
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.