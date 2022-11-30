TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the October 31st total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 10,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. TuanChe has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.35.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

