TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 7,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

