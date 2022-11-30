Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

