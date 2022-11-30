UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

UDR Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

