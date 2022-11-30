UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

