UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,670 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

