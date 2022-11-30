UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $17.13. UMH Properties shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UMH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $952.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 664,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

