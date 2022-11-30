UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 98.1% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,941,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 4,008,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,726.5 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCFF remained flat at $13.86 during trading on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

