UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 98.1% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,941,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 4,008,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,726.5 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
UNCFF remained flat at $13.86 during trading on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.
About UniCredit
