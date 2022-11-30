Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $8.95. Unifi shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 154,526 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 105,003 shares of company stock worth $749,894 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Unifi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

