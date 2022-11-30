Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $8.95. Unifi shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 154,526 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Unifi Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Unifi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unifi (UFI)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.