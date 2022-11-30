Uniswap Price Tops $5.78 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $115.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.78 or 0.00033774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00451098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.77812166 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $89,654,348.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

