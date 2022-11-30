Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.74 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00034110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $118.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00461204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.77812166 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $89,654,348.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

