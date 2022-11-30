United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.75. The stock had a trading volume of 92,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

