United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.38. 107,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

