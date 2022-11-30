United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,018,276 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
