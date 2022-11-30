United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,018,276 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 41.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

