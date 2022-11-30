United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Stock Price Up 71.1%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 71.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 7,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on evaluating and assessing new business opportunities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

