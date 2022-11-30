United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Down 0.6%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.69. 91,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 149,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.