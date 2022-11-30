UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $72,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UNH traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.50. 62,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $439.22 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $495.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

