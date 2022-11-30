UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $528.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.94. The stock has a market cap of $493.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

