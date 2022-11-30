UNIUM Price Reaches $39.74 on Major Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $115.58 million and $985.94 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $39.74 or 0.00231560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.35743652 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,052.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

