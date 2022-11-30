UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $4.42. UTStarcom shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 5,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

