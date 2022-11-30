VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading Down 1.8%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $16.03. 35,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 27,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000.

