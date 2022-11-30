Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 503,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

