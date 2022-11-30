Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.