Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $230,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

