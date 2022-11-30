Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.60. 17,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

