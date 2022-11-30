Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

