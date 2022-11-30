Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.82% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $270,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 841,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

