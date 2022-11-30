Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

