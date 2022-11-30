Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

