Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

TT stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

