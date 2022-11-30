Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $264.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,967 shares of company stock worth $37,241,600 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

