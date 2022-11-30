Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

